My Hero Academia 279 changes everything: unveiled the true, terrifying power of a villain

Chapter 279 of My Hero Academia has revealed a terrifying background on Gigantomachia, finally explaining where its strength comes from and what is its real power. Referring to the words of Dabi, it seems that the possibility of stopping the advance of the giant are tending to zero.

In the first pages of the chapter the counter-offensive of the students of the U.A. High School is shown who, under the leadership of Momo Yaoyorozu, prepare a trap to stop the giant. After having managed to bring Gigantomachia to the ground, the students immobilize it and prepare an anesthetic: at this point, however, the villain begins to show its true power and blows them away with a mighty blow.

But why do the members of the Union of Villains feel so safe next to the giant? The number of heroes ready to clash with Machia is really high, and the physical strength alone may not be enough to be able to defeat them all. However, the arcane is revealed by Dabi.

Gigantomachia was genetically modified by Dr. Garaki for become the "perfect bodyguard". The Quirks inserted into his body not only allow him to be able to count on superhuman strength, speed, agility and endurance, but even to have incredibly developed hearing and sense of smell. In addition, Dabi reveals the presence of two additional Quirks: the first allows him to don't feel pain, while the second of convert the energy accumulated during a collision into an increase in body size.

Machia therefore gets bigger with each blow he suffers, and in no way feels the pain caused by the terrifying blows of the heroes. High school students they still seem to have one last, desperate ace up their sleeve, but even if this plan should work, the advance of the giant is not necessarily stopping.

