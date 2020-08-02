My Hero Academia 279: an exciting battle for UA chicks, does the maneuver take effect?

Share it:

Gigantomachia has made its way without too many worries in the previous episodes of My Hero Academia. The giant ally of Tomura Shigaraki is trying to reach his master, but the heroes must block this advance at any cost.

In chapter 279 of My Hero AcademiaFollowing Midnight's orders, Momo Yaoyorozu and the others are joining forces to get rid of the giant villain. Let's see together what happened in the new chapter of the manga of Kohei Horikoshi.

Deku and the others celebrate six years of publication, but having abandoned the opening color page, we are immediately thrown into action. Tokage is monitoring the situation while Honenuki is preparing the mud trap with his quirk. The remaining 1-A and 1-B guys are also holding themselves in position, each with their own role. Upon arrival, Gigantomachia falls into the trap and everyone hurries to make the organized moves.

Except that the union of the Villain intervenes, blocking some maneuvers including those of Denki Kaminari, hit by an attack by Compress, which, however, now seems to have run out of usable compressed material projectiles. Jiro also receives damage from Dabi's flames, while Gigantomachia manages to free himself with a powerful breath. However, it does not seem to be enough to get rid of the swamp and, thanks also to the intervention of Mount Lady, the giant could be attacked by the boys.

In fact, Yaoyorozu has prepared a compound that will make the giant fall asleep and who might be able to throw it in his mouth is Mina Ashido. On the last page of My Hero Academia 279 you can see exactly the young heroine wrap herself in acid and prepare for attack. Will this formation of very young heroes be able to stop such a giant?