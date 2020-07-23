My Hero Academia 278 may have just killed a much loved heroine

Share it:

There are so many characters that have been presented since the early stages of My Hero Academia, but so far during the manga very few have died. But with the current war going on, Kohei Horikoshi seems to have decided to put his foot on the accelerator making many characters suffer, heroes and not.

It may have just added to these Midnight, the professor of the Yuei and heroin forbidden to minors who appears continuously, albeit with a role of little importance, since the first volumes of My Hero Academia. Like many others, she is also at the center of the battle against the Quirk Liberation Front, but Horikoshi does not seem to have a good future for her.

During the run-up to Gigantomachia that knocked Mount Lady down, Midnight asked Kamui to help her put the giant to sleep. Unfortunately for him, the League of Villain is on the back of the monster: first Dabi incinerates Kamui with its flames, then Compress uses its power to hit Midnight with some objects.

The teacher falls to the ground and finds herself alone in the woods. While giving directions to Yaoyorozu and 1-A on how to act, she tries to crawl to the ground to hide, but around her appear several smaller but perfectly fit villains. In its condition it is it's hard for Midnight to face them, we are about to witness the death of a heroine in My Hero Academia?

Before we know his conditions, we have to wait another ten days, until the release of My Hero Academia 279.