My Hero Academia 278: 1-A prepares for the decisive battle

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

My Hero Academia he returned, even if only for a week, after an unexpected break due to problems with Kohei Horikoshi's work. And it does so by returning to the events of chapter 277, when the situation becomes serious also on the front of the mansion of the Paranormal Liberation Front.

My Hero Academia 278 starts with it clash between Mount Lady and Gigantomachia. The two beasts several meters high, however, also leave room for the surrounding scenario, where various students of 1-A are located. Kaminari returned with the group to the forest while professional heroes leave the post to help on the battlefield.

Unfortunately the advance of Gigantomachia does not stop and Midnight gives order to Yaoyorozu to try to find a method to stop it, otherwise in Jaku there will be a complete defeat. Together with Jiro, Shoji, Kaminari and others, Yaoyorozu thus begins to work on finding a way to stop the enemy. Exploiting the characteristics of his companions, in a few seconds he develops a plan.

In the next issue of My Hero Academia the six years of publication will be celebrated and these kids could occupy the cover and the color pages provided, they will be able to celebrate with a victory or you will have to attend one sensational defeat who will endanger everyone?