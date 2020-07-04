My Hero Academia 277: the battle becomes more and more intense and deadly

Share it:

My Hero Academia continues to present very intense chapters. Now that Tomura Shigaraki is active again, all the forces the heroes have available to stop him. This means that students must also take the field. Let's see what it was prepared for My Hero Academia 277.

The fight with Shigaraki has already started for a few chapters but it gets more and more intense as you go on with the pages. After the first fight with Endeavor, Tomura now has to face Deku and Bakugo, which means that finally they face One for All and All for One.

As the spoilers of My Hero Academia 277 had anticipated, the chapter starts immediately with a first attack of Shigaraki stopped by Deku thanks to the Black Whip. The focal point of the Heroes' strategy revolves around the defense of Eraserhead, the only one who can undo the many Shigaraki quirks. However the latter still possesses a strength similar to that of All Might which cannot be undone.

Bakugo, Midoriya, Gran Torino and Endeavor must therefore manage on their own while the rest of the heroes are grappling with the nomu who emerged from the ground. Attack after attack, Endeavor highlights its qualities and his techniques while Shigaraki seems impressed by the feelings of his teacher, who wants to get the much desired One for All. However, the boy rebels claiming that he does not want to be his teacher but rather to separate and overcome him.

While Endeavor, thanks to a distraction from Midoriya and Bakugo, manages to launch a very powerful fiery attack, the clash between giants is staged at the fortress of the villain group Mount Lady groped to stop the mighty Gigantomachia. How will the My Hero Academia battle between heroes and criminals continue?