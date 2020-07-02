My Hero Academia 277: spoilers and images for the intense battle between the giants

Share it:

Kohei Horikoshi is grappling with a saga that could potentially upset the whole world built so far in My Hero Academia. It doesn't matter if villains or heroes win, nothing will ever be the same. And the impression is that we are approaching the end since the mother of all battles becomes more and more concrete.

While in chapter 276 of My Hero Academia Deku and Bakugo ran to save Aizawa, there was a first head-on collision between the manga protagonist and his nemesis, Tomura Shigaraki. Just with this clash opens the chapter 277 of My Hero Academia as shown by the first spoilers and the images you can see in the gallery below.

After the first contact, Deku uses Black Whip to stop the attack by Shigaraki who was launching towards Bakugo, who in turn used an explosion to distract the enemy. Deku is afraid that the villain Decay quirk will come back suddenly if Aizawa should not be able to stop him and therefore wants everyone to defend the professor.

Again, Deku is forced to use the Black Whip while Shigaraki begins to hallucinate on All for One. His master repeats in the head "brother, become mine". Shigaraki however ignores the hallucination and says he is still himself. In the meantime, Gran Torino also intervenes, kicking the villain, but it's all a tactic to allow a surprise attack by Bakugo.

The scene of My Hero Academia 277 then moves to the mansion of the Paranormal Liberation Front where Gigantomachia starts charging but is stopped: a stand against the giant is Mount Lady that blocks him and gives life to a clash between enormous beings. My Hero Academia will be published officially and free on Sunday on MangaPlus.