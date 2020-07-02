Entertainment

My Hero Academia 276: How did fans react to the last fight of Shigaraki?

The last chapter of My Hero Academia showed the second part of the highly anticipated clash between the two spearheads of the manga by Kohei Horikoshi, which ended with an unequivocal result, to say the least. How will fans react to yet another demonstration of Tomura Shigaraki's strength?

First of all, it is good to remember that the chapter opened with the return to battle of Endeavor, who with the help of his new right arm launched himself head down against the Villain leader to prevent him from reaching Deku. Gran Torino warns the protagonist, telling him that "losing the One for All is the worst case scenario of all"and the hero number one, knowing it well, he therefore decides to attack Shigaraki to take time.

The antagonist, however, seems truly unstoppable and ends up sending KO Endeavor in a few moments, then emulating the victory gesture used by the hero after the battle with High End. Fans obviously appreciated Shigaraki's growth, who has become even more charismatic and fully aware of his own strength. At the bottom you can take a look at a series of comments.

And what do you think of it? Do you like this new Tomura Shigaraki? Let us know in the box below! In case you missed the news then, we remind you that the crazy sales numbers of the My Hero Academia manga have recently been revealed.

