Entertainment

My Hero Academia 274: the truth is about to surface, what consequences will there be?

June 10, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

One of the beginning diktats My Hero Academia was to never reveal to anyone the nature of the power All Might would transfer to Izuku Midoriya. The mysterious but powerful One for All, source of the immense strength of the one who has long been the number one hero of Japan. But over time, things did not go as expected.

At first Deku tried to talk about One for All in Bakugo, to be then misunderstood by the boy but scolded by All Might. Later, during the temporary license period of My Hero Academia and after an intense battle, Deku revealed everything in Bakugo with the help of Toshinori Yagi. From that moment I am increase people aware of One for All.

However, chapter 274 of My Hero Academia seems to have laid the foundations for further expansion of this group of people. Shigaraki has in fact mentioned, near Endeavor, that he is looking for the One for All. The flaming hero of course did not immediately understand what this meant but Deku must intervene via radio to let everyone know that Shigaraki is looking for him. From the rear, Todoroki also seems curious and interested in the situation. Father and son will be the next to come to knowledge of the secret of One for All and Izuku?

READ:  New actors in the cast of the Amazon series, that's who they are

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.