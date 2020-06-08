My Hero Academia 274: Horikoshi is launching the clash of the century

Share it:

The story of My Hero Academia it immediately revolved around the One for All, one of the most powerful quirks created by Kohei Horikoshi for his superhero world. Broadcast by All Might to the young Izuku Midoriya, he was one of the driving forces behind the manga and the anime.

After an infinite number of events that Deku has faced in My Hero Academia, now the time seems to have come when One for All will clash with its eternal enemy, All for One. The latter entered the hands of Tomura Shigaraki in the last chapters of My Hero Academia who is now preparing to face Endeavor, the hero number 1.

In My Hero Academia chapter 274, published on MangaPlus on Sunday 7 June, the two finally come into contact and a heated battle begins. Endeavor immediately shows off its flaming attacks, using the heat to keep Shigaraki at bay. However, he did not foresee that the enemy is now in possession of an exceptional regenerative power that allows him to resist and heal himself immediately from the burns and respond with another attempted attack.

However, Endeavor, from experience and strength, seems to be in the lead until Shigaraki can hit him with a quirk that creates jets of air. The current owner of All for One, however, is not satisfied and, taking advantage of Ragdoll's search quirk, he discovers that the One for All is nearby. So he decided to immediately follow his goal and capture that quirk that was unattainable for his teacher.

Endeavor warns everyone of the situation and warns that Shigaraki is chasing the One for All and, at that point, Deku decides to detach from the evacuation unit to head towards Shigaraki and keep him at bay. Beside him is Bakugo and the two immediately head for the battlefield. We will finally see Izuku Midoriya against Tomura Shigaraki in My Hero Academia, in an epochal battle?