My Hero Academia 269: spoilers and images, the crisis is approaching

After a week off due to Coronavirus, Weekly Shonen Jump risks the flagship titles. In fact, the number 21-22 of the well-known manga magazine is about to arrive, which will debut on MangaPlus on Sunday at 18:00 and among the stories that will surely hold the highest attention there is My Hero Academia, with chapter 269 in preparation.

Chapter 268 of My Hero Academia had left us with a capsule of Tomura Shigaraki almost completely destroyed and nothing had allowed us to understand what had happened to the arch-enemy and head of the League of Villain. THE first spoilers of My Hero Academia 269 solve this arcane.

There are few cartoons that leaked online, and which you can see at the bottom, and which present few events. First of all, the battlefield returns to be, at least apparently, the exclusive one of Garaki's laboratory. Endeavor and Mirko are joined by all the other heroes in the hospital like Ryukyu and Rocklock. Meanwhile, the bunny is in really bad shape, considering all the damage suffered by the Nomu High-End, with the latter continuing to attack left and right.

As the fight goes on, Present Mic manages to completely destroy Shigaraki's capsule and the young man's body falls to the ground and apparently does not breathe. The last pages, however, after some excited actions, show the awakening of Shigaraki which is linked to his master All for One. The infernal dream has begun, what will Shigaraki do? My Hero Academia will arrive on Sunday on MangaPlus and Monday in Japan.