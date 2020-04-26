My Hero Academia 269: battle in the infernal laboratory

Share it:

The battle between heroes and villain continues. Shigaraki's group seems to have been cornered on several fronts, but the hottest one always remains that of the laboratory where the experiments of Dr. Kyudai Garaki were carried out. Nomu High Ends are keeping the good guys busy, what will happen in chapter 269 of My Hero Academia?

Mirko was rescued just in time by Endeavor. The heroine, however, is injured and is aware of the serious damage suffered in the previous chapters of My Hero Academia. As the flaming hero prepares to heal her by cauterizing some wounds, comes the female Nomu High End who had noticed Eraserhead's powers.

The latter is in the main room together with Present Mic and Exress, the Vision Hero. Unfortunately he cannot follow the Nomu since he has three more to fight and therefore allows the two companions to take advantage of an opening to go to help Endeavor and finish the job. Mirko. Once in the hallway, Present Mic launches a sonic attack while Dr. Ujiko tries to awaken Shigaraki, still in the capsule.

However, the hero's attack completely breaks through the glass container showing one Shigaraki without heart beat. Present Mic comes into close contact with the doctor, hitting him and learning that the liquid in which the villain was immersed was a stabilizer, to allow him to recover more quickly. However, the process was not entirely successful due to the interruption of the heroes.

The last plates of My Hero Academia 269 show the face of Shigaraki, lifeless but almost with a grin, while All for One appears, still in Tartarus. It seems that the villain's evil dream has ended earlier than expected.