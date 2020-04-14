Entertainment

My Hero Academia 268: Shigaraki confirms the greatest danger

April 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
Tomura Shigaraki has managed to set up an organization that has gradually grown even without the help of his master All for One. The battle that took place in the narrative arc "My Villain Academia" has in fact given access to a huge amount of resources. Shigaraki is therefore a real danger in My Hero Academia.

But in addition to economic and military power, Tomura Shigaraki is yearning, under the advice of Dr. Kyudai Garaki, even to unlimited force. Thanks to an unspecified operation that took place a few months ago, Shigaraki will have quirks and powers at the level of those of his master. However in order for this process to take place, Shigaraki has disappeared from several volumes.

We review it in chapter 268 of My Hero Academia when Mirko launches into a suicide attack. Although now exhausted, the woman knows that she must stop Garaki's project and, once she arrives in the small cave where the capsule of Shigaraki, instantly realizes that the enemy must be stopped at any cost.

The professor's screens show a 75% progress of the process, so it is still missing a little before its completion, but already at this moment Tomura Shigaraki could be a lethal threat for the company of My Hero Academia.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

