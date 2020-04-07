My Hero Academia 267: what's the mystery behind that character?

Share it:

The saga of continues My Hero Academia with Kohei Horikoshi who is completely dedicating himself to a narrative arc that could dissolve all the disagreements between the hero society and the League of Villain since the beginning of the manga. We are gradually discovering new characters and insights from the old, but there is an individual who shines with mystery.

After Tomura Shigaraki who was studied in depth with an ad hoc flashback a few volumes ago, in My Hero Academia one of the most mysterious individuals is undoubtedly Dabi. The man capable of emitting blue flames has proven to be inscrutable several times and has acted individually often compared to the average of the League of Villain.

Chapter 267 of My Hero Academia confirms once again that Dabi is truly an important individual to keep an eye on for the entire future of the manga. As he fights with Hawks, he reveals that he actually knows the name of the winged hero, which very few really know. He also always says his name to the man he is facing even though Kohei Horikoshi has decided to hide it from fans and not to show the text of his balloon.

Horikoshi is therefore not yet ready to reveal Dabi's true identity to the public for unknown reasons. Who knows if the theories of My Hero Academia fans about the character will prove to be exact one day.