My Hero Academia 267 is a hero's suicide attack

April 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
We have seen fight in My Hero Academia over and over again the guys in section 1-A, getting used to their power level. But the world of professional heroes is much more dangerous and cruel and we could have a taste of it with the clash between Endeavor and the Nomu High End that recently took place in the fourth season of the anime.

In the manga instead, this constant danger is represented at the moment by the narrative arc that is taking place with heroes against villain. My Hero Academia is from several chapters in fact that has endangered the life of several famous heroes. The first one was Mirko, the rabbit heroine who found herself facing a heap of high-end nomu by herself, the latter was Hawks which is cornered by Dabi.

However, in chapter 267 of My Hero Academia the scene returns to Mirko who has understood that he has no hopes against monsters, as they are acquiring more and more power and control of their powers. Therefore, he decides to complete his mission with a suicide attack: he avoids the nomu and goes to the secret corridor taken by Dr. Garaki and where the display case in which Shigaraki is resuscitated is located. Despite the nasty wounds and the constant attacks of the nomu, Mirko does everything at the cost of sacrificing his life to destroy any possibility of Shigaraki empowerment.

Fortunately for the rabbit heroine, at the end of the chapter of My Hero Academia Endeavor arrives which allows her to deliver the decisive blow.

