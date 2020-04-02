Entertainment

My Hero Academia 267: Has Horikoshi decided to traumatize fans? Here are the first spoilers

April 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
It seems there will be no peace for the readers of My Hero Academia. Fans will have to get used to the rhythm and events shown in the last chapters of the manga that Kohei Horikoshi is preparing week after week. After the events of chapter 266 published on Weekly Shonen Jump last week, here are other unexpected consequences.

If fans thought that with Twice's death at the hands of Hawks they could remain quiet for a while, they were wrong. THE first leaks of My Hero Academia 267 they were in fact confirmed by two images that appeared on the net in the last few minutes. As you can see below, the images focus mainly on the rabbit heroine Mirko.

The woman was fighting high-end nomu in the lab and had lost an arm, killing one of the enemies though. In the course of the clash, however, the woman is not having the upper hand and, despite the powerful kicks, she is exhausted and knocked out by the nomu and it seems that she is also deprived of the other arm. In the last cartoon she seems to be exhausted and surrendered to death. Some unconfirmed leaks seem to reveal Mirko's actual death.

READ:  Peaky Blinders Season 5 - BBC Air date, Cast, Plot, Trailer

In one of the other vignettes of the leaked pages, there is also a giant man who should be Gigantomachia with a small radio in his hands, probably to be connected directly to the orders of Tomura Shigaraki. What do you think of these advances of My Hero Academia 267? The chapter will be officially published on MangaPlus on Sunday at 18:00.

