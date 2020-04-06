My Hero Academia 267: Dabi becomes more and more crazy and mysterious

Share it:

Horikoshi has decided to keep fans anxious with the new narrative arc of My Hero Academia. In fact, for several weeks there have been struggles on several fronts between villains and heroes that inevitably lead to injuries and victims in both sides. Let's see what the mangaka prepared for chapter 267 of My Hero Academia.

After a color page that Kohei Horikoshi has decided to dedicate completely to Mirko, chapter 267 of My Hero Academia entitled "Flames" opens. These are exactly what Tokoyami sees in one of the windows of the estate where the clash between heroes and villains is intensifying. While one of the passengers in the Fat Gum Fataxi, the young hero of the Yuei notices flames flaring from a window in the building.

Behind that window the outcome of the clash between Dabi and Hawks. The second seems to be exhausted with almost all the wings burnt and the back on fire. Dabi is ecstatic by the events and, despite saying that he is unhappy with the death of Twice at the hands of Hawks, his face betrays an unparalleled ecstasy. Hawks reveals that he has obtained information on all members of the League of Villain except for two people: Tomura Shigaraki and Dabi.

We then move on to a fragment of Hawks' past who, still small, decides to abandon normal life to join a special program where he can become a hero like Endeavor, the one who saved him. Returning to the present, the winged hero asks Dabi that he is and the incendiary man answers but Horikoshi decides not to show the text of the balloon, leaving the identity in mystery. Hawks is stunned by the affirmation and Dabi instead aspires to make Stain's dream come true and that he would have deserved all the attention paid to Twice and Shigaraki.

In the lab, meanwhile, Mirko is still grappling with high-end nomu. The monsters are getting stronger and the rabbit heroine can no longer do anything to fight them alone but she can still fulfill her mission. So he sets off in pursuit of the doctor in the narrow connection tunnel where there is also the Shigaraki tank. As Mirko is about to deliver her blow, a nomu stabs her leg though.

Tokoyami and Endeavor arrive to Hawks and Mirko's rescue. How will the fight continue in chapter 268 of My Hero Academia?