My Hero Academia 266 confirms a hero's ruthlessness

There is no room for feelings in My Hero Academia. The war between heroes and villain must end without casualties among civilians and without the risk of a dictatorship of terror, and a certain character has understood it well. Chapter 266 does not fail to confirm once again his point of view.

Since its introduction, Hawks hasn't hidden from readers that he's willing to get his hands dirty. The young twenty-two-year-old hero has in fact chosen to come to terms with the villains, to betray a colleague like Best Jeanist and also not to be scrupulous when it comes to killing someone. The chapter 266 of My Hero Academia brings all this path to a climax.

After attempting to convince Jin Bubaigawara in vain and having avoided a deadly attack by Dabi, Hawks finds himself forced to do what he had anticipated in the previous chapter of My Hero Academia. When two strong wills collide and none are willing to give in, there is nothing else to do but kill each other.

Twice is too dangerous to be left with the villains and, despite the time given to him by Dabi, he cannot escape Hawks unscathed. The winged hero executes him with his feather sword, and confirmation also comes from a clone of Bubaigawara who reveals to Toga that he is dead.

How will the world of My Hero Academia change after all this? The manga will return to Weekly Shonen Jump number 19 scheduled for Monday in Japan, while on MangaPlus will arrive on Sunday at 18:00 in Spanish and English.