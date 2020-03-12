Entertainment

My Hero Academia 264 spoiler: lots of action and a nightmare look

March 12, 2020
Maria Rivera
It still promises a lot of action in My Hero Academia. Kohei Horikoshi has slowly built both the faction of the heroes and that of the villains in a way, bringing them to the present state with a frontal war between both sides. After Endeavor, Mirko and Crust, it's now up to other heroes to show off in the fighting.

THE first spoilers of chapter 264 of My Hero Academia they note the continuation of the battle with the Paranormal Liberation Front at their headquarters. Hawks still has Twice hostage as we saw at the end of the previous chapter and the villain finds himself without part of the mask. It seems that the hero, despite his dark gaze, does not want to harm a Bubaigawara who, however, takes it badly for treason. At this point the enemy uses his quirk with the "Sadmans Parade" technique.

In the battle outside, many young Yuei heroes are being highlighted, in particular Juzo and Kinoko of class 1-B. Rikiya Yotsubashi instead has just received news of the attack and is charging with all the stress possible to accumulate power. In the last pages, of which you can see an extract in the tweet below, Dabi seems to have understood something and is going up the plans of the headquarters instead of taking part in the external battle. His gaze is insane, is he going to face Hawks? The chapter 264 of My Hero Academia will be published on MangaPlus on Sunday 15 March 2020 at 17:00 Italian time.

