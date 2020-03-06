My Hero Academia 263: first spoilers and images for the exciting chapter

Share it:

The arch called "My Villain Academia" which took place a few volumes ago completely changed the face of My Hero Academia. Tomura Shigaraki has in fact obtained new powers and this has caused terror in the society that has had to take countermeasures. Thus was born an offensive of professional heroes with Endeavor in the lead.

After seeing the actions of the flaming hero against Dr. Garaki and Mirko's intervention in the laboratory, now the scene of My Hero Academia moves. In chapter 263 leaked by some spoilers on the net you can see a completely different scenario.

The chapter 263 of My Hero Academia it starts in the forest in the outskirts of the city, with Sero and Mineta involved in some gags but everyone suddenly launches into action. What is starting is the offensive towards the headquarters of the Paranormal Liberation Front that made Skeptic tremble at the end of the last chapter. During the race, however, Kaminari seems frightened.

Midnight tries to calm the boy and the cartoons also devote space to an interaction between Kaminari and Jiro. Cementoss uses his quirk to wreak havoc on the mansion from which some enemies come out reacting to the heroes' attack. One of the villains with a strange scar on his forehead starts fighting but Kaminari decides to protect his friends and conveys electricity within itself from all surrounding sources.

The chapter ends with Hawks who manages to imprison Twice in a warehouse. Bubaigawara is on the ground and tied while the winged hero stands threateningly on him. My Hero Academia 263 will be officially available on MangaPlus on Sunday at 17:00 in English and Spanish.