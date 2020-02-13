My Hero Academia 261: the spoilers announce the first real difficulties for the heroes

Share it:

The manga of My Hero Academia has included many new heroes in the latest volumes, in particular thanks to the top 10 semi-annual which sanctioned the first position for Endeavor: Hawks, Best Jeanist, Edgeshot, Mirko, Crust, Kamui, Wash and many others had been in the spotlight. But now the time has come for readers to see them in action.

The previous chapters of My Hero Academia have seen all the heroes in action who now have the obligation to clip Shigaraki and his wings. With Endeavor in chief, they all headed to the hospital of Dr. Kyudai Garaki and at this stage the rabbit heroine Mirko undoubtedly stole the show. But the spoilers of chapter 261 of My Hero Academia anticipate a high-level fight for her.

On the title page, Mirko is the protagonist while a jump stands out to deliver a powerful kick. The rest of the chapter takes place in part in the laboratory where Mirko broke in, but the capsules containing the nomus break. These are all High Ends, as powerful as that faced by Endeavor and Hawks a few months earlier. The last page of the chapter of My Hero Academia, which you can also see at the bottom, see Bloody Mirko face a large number of these nomu of the highest level.

The next chapter of My Hero Academia will not arrive before another two weeks: in Weekly Shonen Jump # 12 a break has been announced for Kohei Horikoshi that will not make his manga appear in the magazine's # 13.