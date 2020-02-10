Entertainment

My Hero Academia 260 wreaks havoc: are the enemies already cornered?

February 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
After months of information gathering, decoding and planning, the heroes led by Endeavor go into action. The Paranormal Liberation Army is now too powerful to let them move first, prompting professionals to take matters into their own hands. Spoiler on My Hero Academia 260 from the next paragraph.

The meeting between Endeavor and Dr. Maruta seems to have greatly scared the latter. In fact, one could not expect an intrusion into one's hospital by a group of heroes including Aizawa. Chapter 260 of My Hero Academia starts right with Eraserhead canceling the doctor's quirk which, apparently, allows the owner to regenerate. This could be precisely the quirk donated to the nomu and which earned them hyper regeneration.

All the heroes rush to the now aged doctor, while some colleagues and nurses from the hospital intervene to try to save the old man, convinced of his goodness. The reality is that Maruta he is in contact with the nomu and, thanks to a command, manages to get them to the corridor where he is. A large number of creatures break through the wall, killing the doctor who, before fading away, collects data on the Eraserhead quirk.

READ:  The creators of TikTok launch into videogame development

As the clone created by Twice disappears, he continues evacuating the hospital so that he has no casualties if it turns into a battlefield. in the meantime Mirko it advances in the side corridors making its way among an army of monsters. In his laboratory, the Dr. Maruta regrets having to leave his home, where all his experiments with quirks and nomu are gathered. As he approaches Johnny to leave with the teleportation quirk, Mirko arrives and breaks through a wall smashing the little nomu.

This time the real doctor is really scared by the advance of the heroes of My Hero Academia: his reign of terror may have come to an end.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

