My Hero Academia 260: finally revealed the Quirk of Dr. Ujiko

Chapter 260 of My Hero Academia has revealed new information about Doctor Ujiko, the loyal servant of All for One and Tomura Shigaraki. In the last few weeks, the doctor's Quirk had often been talked about, whose revelation would seem to have even plugged some narrative holes.

The latest narrative arc My Hero Academia is about to stage the incredible clash between the Pro Heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front, a battle that will likely mark the end of either side. Endeavor and the other heroes, however, have no intention of being caught unprepared and after receiving a tip, they went to the Jaku Hospital with the intention of stopping the right arm of All for One and discovering new information about the villains.

When the heroes arrive at the hospital, Eraser Head immediately hits Doctor Ujiko with his Quirk, causing him to age rapidly. The heroes then realize that the doctor's hidden ability is a kind of super regeneration, the same that in the past they had found in Nomu created by him. This also explains the reason why All for One managed to survive all the damage caused by All Might during their clash.

Doctor Ujiko is indeed one of the greatest dangers for the Pro Heroes, and the subsequent invasion by the Nomu certainly did not simplify things. Having to deal with a villain capable of creating and modifying the Nomu could prove deleterious in the long run, and the heroes know very well that they cannot win against creatures of that caliber. To find out how the battle will continue, we just have to wait for the release of the next chapter.

And what do you think of it? Are you enjoying this narrative arc of My Hero Academia? Let us know with a comment! In case you want to read some more details instead, we refer you to one of our many insights on chapter 260.