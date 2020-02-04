My Hero Academia 259: Ujiko has betrayed himself because of a new nomu

Share it:

The nomu are always varied and never identical to each other. So far, Dr. Ujiko has produced a large amount, ranging from some with practically no human reactions such as that encountered at the USJ to others such as High End. However, in My Hero Academia so far, only a few of the evil All-One ally doctor's nomu projects have been presented.

While it is being presented Maruta Shiga, the real name of the doctor who has not failed to cause controversy with the author of My Hero Academia and the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, the heroes are preparing to attack the hospital they manage. An infiltrator, a hero who has been able to certify that the doctor is helping Tomura Shigaraki, has been acting inside for months.

During the stalking, Shiga lowered her guard by uncovering not only a secret room through the morgue, but the presence of a nomu directly in the hospital. Unlike others, however, this new nomu is small, with a head from which the brain stands out as usual, and only a tail and two small legs emerge from the small stocky body.

There size resembles that of Johnny, nomu capable of using a teleportation quirk, but is noticeably different in other details. However, it does not seem to be one of the monsters capable of withstand the attacks of high profile heroes such as All Might or Endeavor, but considering the genetic skills of the doctor, anything is possible. In My Hero Academia 259 we saw the onslaught of heroes and it is not unlikely to see this new nomu in action shortly.