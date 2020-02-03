My Hero Academia 259: the invasion begins the battle against Shigaraki

Share it:

After so many attacks, this time it's the heroes' turn to make criminals pan for focaccia. Tomura Shigaraki and his team have always been a thorn in the side of society and recent events have made him too powerful to watch. Thanks to Hawks, Endeavor was finally able to start one war in My Hero Academia.

On the final of My Hero Academia 258 we saw the protagonists divided into two teams: in one there were many professional heroes, where there are also external characters such as Denji of Chainsaw Man, on the other there were the boys of 1-A with Izuku Midoriya in the foreground.

"A peaceful start" is the title of My Hero Academia 259 and he does not fail to introduce Dr. Ujiko. His true name is Maruta Shiga, a name that has not failed to cause controversy for Horikoshi, and is a person without quirks. Apparently a renowned philanthropist and doctor, he is not who he claims to be. As Tsukauchi explains, a secret room was found in his hospital thanks to an infiltrator in which a small nomu is also visible.

The hero number one and the others listen to the indications and information obtained, preparing for theassault on the hospital where Shigaraki is located. Professional heroes are on the march, but among them there are also students like Amajiki and some of the class 1-A and 1-B. The rest of the Yuei guys are gathered elsewhere, with Burnin as guide.

Endeavor sets off towards the city keeping the word given to Hawks, while Slidin Go notices that something is wrong with the town. However, the member of Shigaraki's army is immediately blocked as a horde of heroes venture into the hospital. While Deku and the others start the evacuation plan of the metropolis, Endeavor stands before a frightened doctor Ujiko. Shigaraki is still a month away from complete recovery, My Hero Academia criminals are really doomed?