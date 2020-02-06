My Hero Academia 259 speculates how All for One got its quirks

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The evil All for One has raged for years in society, creating a criminal underworld that lasted until the arrival of All Might. However, despite serious injuries, he somehow managed to survive and get his hands on new quirks. Much of this may have been due to one of the new characters from My Hero Academia.

There are indeed many powers that All for One he acted during the fight in Kamino with All Might and, to get them, the criminal needed simple and quick access to places with a high concentration of audience. This could therefore have happened in the properties and hospitals of Dr. Ujiko, or rather Shiga Maruta.

Officially presented in chapter 259 of My Hero Academia as an internationally renowned philanthropist and doctor specializing in quirks, Maruta has built numerous buildings in every part of the country and may have prepared special rooms and conditions for his friend All for One could get their hands on quirks children or visiting people.

The implications of this situation are several and, in some respects, it is fortunate that Deku had no quirk. However, some theories want it to be the protagonist of My Hero Academia we have seen the power he possessed since birth from All for One stolen.