My Hero Academia 258 and the turning point of the manga: heroes and villains in action

Heroes have always opposed criminals since the appearance of the first quirks, but the however, the world of My Hero Academia did not see a rosy birthplace. All for One was raging and only All Might managed to defeat it, bringing a period of peace in Japanese society. Plans have started to change since the appearance of Tomura Shigaraki.

The boy had proposed how final antagonist of My Hero Academia since its first appearance and the latest events in the manga let us think of a story that will pull the strings on this character. My Hero Academia 258 presents two fronts: that of the army led by Shigaraki and that of the heroes with Endeavor in the front line.

Bringing us back to the past, Horikoshi presents all the means that Hawks he used to get information from the Paranormal Liberation Front. Gaining Jin Bubaigawara's trust over the months, he not only found out where Tomura Shigaraki is located but also the composition of the criminal army.

Four divisions led by various members of the old League of Villain and Quirk Liberation Army will have different roles in the future attempt to free society from heroes. Hawks understands that enemies don't have to make the first moveotherwise everything will be lost. For this reason, it manages to report the various information externally in order to avoid the second coming of All for One.

In the present, a child observes the statue of All Might. He is ready for a school day, while Japan's most powerful heroes gather with Endeavor on the front lines to start evacuating cities targeted by criminals and gathering as many heroes as possible. And among these there is no shortage of young Yuei students, with Izuku, the boys of 1-A and 1-B ready to go into battle.