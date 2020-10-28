My Hero Acadademia: Froppy’s life is in danger, who will save her?

During the narrative arc “War of Paranormal Liberation” we have seen the disappearance of numerous heroes and villains. In chapter 288 of My Hero Academia, the life of a young student from Class 1-A of Yuei High School is in serious danger, will she be able to save herself?

As the battle between Deku and Shigaraki rages incessantly, an untold amount of collateral damage has hit the city’s environs. To put Nabato City to fire and sword Gigantomachia took care of it, a gigantic villain capable of sowing panic simply by walking through the streets of the town. Numerous Pro Heroes tried to stop him, but the results were disappointing.

In chapter 288 of the manga created by Kohei Horikoshi we see Uravity and Froppy trying to rescue civilians in danger of life. In an attempt to rescue a couple trapped in a building, Tsuyu almost gets hit from one of the Gigantomachy attacks; the rubble of the building seems to be about to engulf her, but Ochaco’s lightning-fast intervention, using his gravity-manipulating Quirk, resolves the situation.

The two young students of the UA Academy can thus proceed quickly in theirs rescue mission. However, the danger is not over for them yet: Toga surprises the heroes of My Hero Academia with an unexpected disguise. Uraraka’s reaction to a My Hero Academia villain is surprising.