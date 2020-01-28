"My father is not on his deathbed," says Ozzy Osbourne's daughter

The state of health of Ozzy Osbourne keeps fans very worried, because a few hours ago it was announced that the rocker would be dying.

Rumors began to run fast and soon many people close to the leader of Black sabbath they were worried about the interpreter of ‘Paranoid’.

However, faced with the fateful rumors, the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne He denied that his father is on his "deathbed," as some international media claimed.

The singer and conductor also took her social networks to publicize the reality about the health of the eccentric man who eats bats on stage.

“Today I had an incredible beginning of 2020. I went to lunch with my family. Then I spent the rest of the day laughing and sharing time with my father. I came home to read the sick article that says my father is on his "deathbed", sometimes the media make me sick. It's no secret that my father's health was delicate in 2019, but this is a mi * rda, ”Kelly shared on his Instagram.

This leaves aside the alleged report that would ensure that the leader of the iconic rock band would be very sensitive.

With information from @KellyOsbourne