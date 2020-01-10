"My eyes! The best reviews of Cats, the movie on Rotten Tomatoes

Share it:

"Cats" the great adaptation of the book "The book of skilled cats of the old Possum" by T.S. Eliot was taken to the big screen by director Tom Hooper.

On Wednesday, December 18, the film starring Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, Jason Derulo, Ian McKellen and Judi Dench arrived in theaters in the United States.

However, Internet critics are not satisfied with the adaptation of the story it tells.

And it is that the tape was widely criticized by experts. On the popular site Rotten Tomatoes only got an approval of 20 percent.

Most of the criticisms focus on the script, which was described as "monotonous" and "nonsense", others also criticized the special effects they described as "horrifying" and "not very cohesive."

Here the toughest and funniest reviews of "Cats" on social networks:

Translation: "I came home after seeing CATS and I couldn't see my own cat for about an hour or two."

Translation: “It is literally amazing. I hope to never see her again. ”

Translation: "Cats are the worst thing that could happen to cats after dogs."

Translation:Pleased to report that Cats is everything you expected and more: a hypnotizing and ugly fiasco that makes you want your brain to be devoured by a parasite. A stressful visual experience that honestly gave me migraine. ”

Translation: OMG! My eyes!

Translation: Catastrophic.

