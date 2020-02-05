"My daughter yelled at me …": Shattered, Lucila Mariscal tells how her grandson ran from her house (VIDEO)

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Even if Lucila Marshal, known for the character “Lencha”, Ensures that his grandchild he raped her and ran her from his house, he replied that she only "wants publicity."

And the actress, tearfully, told Gustavo Adolfo Infante on Tuesday how supposedly Andrei Hernandez, her grandson, and Benjamin, her boyfriend, threatened and insulted her (even in English):

Once I was going up the stairs and he said "Son of a bitch" (daughter of a bitch). Then (Benjamin) arrived and threw the door of their bedroom very hard. Very strong. It even rumbled below, ”the actress cried during the‘ First-hand ’show.

Lucila Mariscal states that she paid the rent, although her grandson Andrei and her boyfriend lived there. He has already issued a record for family violence, he added.

It hurt a lot that they sculpted all the boxes I had and stole many things. Frets, clothes. And then he borrowed a bookcase and a headboard, and he didn't want to give them back to me anymore, ”said the comedy actress.

“My grandmother only wants publicity”: grandson of Lucila Mariscal

For his part, Andrei clarified through a live Instagram video that he never assaulted the actress. And he regretted that she exposes him to be violated, because he said that the communicator is inciting to be beaten.

I am very sorry, very sad Mr. Gustavo Adolfo Infante who is inciting to be beaten. I feel very bad of you, unaware of the accusations. Is that what you use your medium for? To get hit? The media will always support the celebrity, ”said the actress's grandson.

Andrei also said that his father never got along with her and that it would be very sad for him, if he were alive, to see how the actress exposes the 25-year-old.

My grandmother, I think she wants only publicity and is badly influenced: they are not giving her good advice. My boyfriend never disrespected him. I would have been the first to have sent it away. (…) I don't have to ask for forgiveness at any time. I have a clear conscience, ”said the young man.

You may also like:

"He kisses me": Karla Panini relives her betrayal of Karla Luna and sends a cynical message