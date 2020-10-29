My Dad the Bounty Hunter, all the details on the new animated series Netflix

Netflix announced the green light to the interesting My Dad the Bounty Hunter, brand new and interesting original animated series produced by the streaming platform and created by the acclaimed director of Hair Love, Everett Downing, and the Hotel Transylvania sequel artist, Patrick Harpin.

According to the official presentation, My Dad the Bounty Hunter is an action comedy focused on Toughest bounty hunter in the galaxy, a man with incredible skills and razor-sharp from experience and time who hides a secret, given that his family who lives on Earth he knows absolutely nothing about his work. When his two children accidentally end up taking a spacewalk and ruining their father’s latest mission, they discover the true job of the parent, previously considered average and instead anything but boring.

Avoiding aliens of all sorts, between laser-powered combat and heated melee, this new reality will take the family bond to the extreme. waiting for the mother of the children and wife of the protagonist find out everything.

Among the voice actors of My Dad the Bounty Hunter we will also find Russell Hornsby, Yvonne Orji, Yvette Nicole Brown e Jim Rash. No launch window for the project has been revealed at the moment, but it’s more than normal having only been approved by Netflix.

