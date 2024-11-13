My Chemical Romance Resurrects ‘The Black Parade’ for Epic 2025 Stadium Tour

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the rock music community, My Chemical Romance has announced a groundbreaking stadium tour for 2025, celebrating the legacy of their landmark album “The Black Parade.” The band will perform the entire 2006 album at each show, marking nearly two decades since its original release.

The 10-city North American tour comes fresh off the heels of the band’s electrifying performance at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, where they gave fans a taste of what’s to come by playing “The Black Parade” in its entirety.

Gerard Way, Ray Toro, Frank Iero, and Mikey Way will kick off their musical journey in Seattle on July 11, 2025. The tour will sweep through major cities, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Chicago, before wrapping up in Tampa on September 13.

In an unprecedented move, the band has lined up a different opening act for each show, creating unique experiences for fans across the country. The band’s impressive roster of supporting artists spans multiple generations of alternative music, featuring the following:

Rock legend Alice Cooper

New wave pioneers Devo

Alternative Rock Powerhouse Death Cab for Cutie

Gothic Metal Sensation Evanescence

Post-hardcore veterans Thursday

Indie rock favorites Pixies

Rising Stars Wallows

Experimental pop duo 100 Gecs

Alternative icons: garbage

Folk punk pioneers Violent Femmes

The band announced the tour with a characteristically theatrical trailer and social media statement that transported fans back to the world of The Black Parade. “It has been seventeen years since The Black Parade was sent to the MOAT,” the band wrote, weaving their announcement into an elaborate narrative about “The Concrete Age” and “His Grand Immortal Dictator.”

My Chemical Romance’s journey to this moment has been nothing short of remarkable. Since forming in 2001, they’ve evolved from emo scene heroes to mainstream rock innovators. After their initial breakup in 2013 and a greatest hits release, “May Death Never Stop You,” in 2014, the band privately reunited in 2017 before making it public in 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced them to postpone their initial reunion tour from 2020 to 2022, but the wait proved worth it for fans. During that time, the band released “The Foundations of Decay,” their first new song since 2014, showing they hadn’t lost their creative edge.

“The Black Parade” stands as a defining moment in the band’s career, representing their transformation from underground favorites to stadium-filling rock stars. The album’s rock opera format and themes of mortality, courage, and redemption struck a chord with millions of listeners worldwide.

Fans looking to secure their spot at these historic shows should mark their calendars: tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Expect high demand for what promises to be one of 2025’s most memorable tours, given the band’s passionate following and the unique nature of each show’s lineup.