Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Insights on HBO upcoming My Brilliant Friend Season 3.

My Brilliant friend is a series streaming on HBO. My Brilliant Friend series adapted from a four-part of Napolian novel. Currently, series running with its two-season and second season about to heat the small screen soon. The Show is such a realistic and moving for the viewers. As we said the series based on book Elena Ferrante’s four-part series.

The second season of the show is entitled ‘My Brilliant Friend: The Story of a New Name’ and has already released in Italy this year. As per reports, Show is renewed for the third season and by this article, you will know the more about the show release date and expected cast.

The show My Brilliant Friend upcoming season will be premiere on March 2021 on HBO. We can guess it by following show previous schedules, the show aired between the gaps of 12-14 months. The first season aired on November 18, 2018, on HBO and on November 27, 2018, on Rai 1 and TIMvision channel. The second installment of the season released on 10 February 2020 on Rai and was aired on 16 March 2020 on HBO.

The trailer of Season 2 of My Brilliant Friend has already released on YouTube you can check it out to take a look at the story.

The third season is on the way of its release very soon then let’s discuss the cast of season 3, The character of Lenù and Lila might be replaced by the other actors. Elisa Del Genio and Ludovica Nasti were in the role of Lenù and Lila in the first season and later on, the Teenager role of Lenù and Lila was given to Margherita Mazzucco and Gaia Girace. Anna Rita Vitolo as Immacolata Greco, Luca Gallone as Vittorio Greco, Imma Villa as Manuela Solara are actors cast by the show in lead roles. The third season might include some new actors to take the story forward.

My Brilliant Friend Season 3 Insights on HBO upcoming was last modified: by

Share it: