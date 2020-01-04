Music and Video Games: German artist publishes his album as a cartridge for SNES

Share it:

As a big fan of video games of the past and their unforgettable soundtracks, the German musician Remute has decided to celebrate the launch of his tenth album by publishing it in the unusual form of a Super Nintendo cartridge.

The Cult of Remute thus becomes the first music album entirely made with the audio chip of the Nintendo console of the 90s and marketed as one SNES cartridge.

As described by colleagues from The Verge, the German artist is not new to this kind of technological challenge: in the past, in fact, he has already ventured into the composition and programming of digital music using floppy disks and the audio chips of systems such as SEGA Mega Drive.

According to Remute, working on Super Nintendo has been even more unnerving and difficult, especially because of the system limitations that the same musician defines as "ruthless": if on floppy disk or on Mega Drive he was able to access an FM synthesizer, on SNES the musician had to deal with the 64KB limit of RAM memory audio in Super Nintendo games. To make a comparison with modern audio file formats and sizes, just think that an MP3 song of only 6MB would exceed 100 times this limit, hence the stratagems adopted by Remute, drawing inspiration from the experience of past developers.

To succeed in this venture, Remute has thus resampled his entire album to schematize the portions of the songs in "standardized waveform packs", a trick used by the authors of the old Super Nintendo games to remedy the lack of space for them available in the console's RAM. A similar challenge was also carried out by developers such as Vblank Entertainment to create Retro City Rampage using only and exclusively the limited development tools present in the MS-DOS environment during the years of 8 and 16-bit consoles such as NES, SEGA Master System, SNES and Mega Drive.