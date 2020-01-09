Music and eSports: Tencent leads the acquisition of 10% of Universal Music Group

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

An investment group led by Tencent has agreed to purchase 10% of Universal Music Group, controlled by the French Vivendi. We recently talked about the growing importance of the music world in eSports and it seems that the Chinese giant has decided to further extend its influence.

It is not the first sortie of the Chinese in the sector: Tencent has already forfeited shares of Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group is YG Entertainment (South Korean label that manages some of the best K-pop voices). The 10% acquisition agreement is expected to be complemented by an additional agreement that would allow Tencent Music Entertainment to acquire a minority stake in a subsidiary of Universal.

This agreement is expected to be completed by the end of the first half of 2020. According to a Vivendi statement, the investor consortium led by Tencent should also have the option to extend the acquisition of UMG's share capital to 20% by January 2021. The deal is expected to increase the value of the label by around € 30 billion.