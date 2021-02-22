Mushoku Tensei celebrates its seventh episode with illustrations

On the official Twitter account for the animated adaptation of the light novels Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu), a series of illustrations were shared to commemorate the broadcast of the seventh episode of the project. The first image was made by the secondary character designer, Yoshiko Saito.

The second image was created by Aineko, assistant director in the chapter.

The third image is courtesy Shizukukawa, art assistant.

The series has been broadcast in Japan since last January 10 and is confirmed with a total of 23 episodes, with its transmission divided into two parts that will be broadcast separately. Although it has not been officially confirmed, the distribution of its volumes indicates that the first half will have eleven episodes, while the second, which is estimated to premiere in the Summer-2021 season (July-September) will have twelve episodes. Finally, Funimation owns the distribution rights.

Rifujin na Magonote began publishing the novels through the independent service Shousetsuka ni Narou in November 2012 and finalized it in April 2015. Subsequently, the publisher Media Factory began its publication on paper with illustrations of Shirotaka in January 2014. The publisher published the twenty-fourth volume on December 25.

Killed while saving a stranger during a traffic accident, a 34-year-old NEET reincarnates in a new world of magic under the name Rudeus Greyrat, a newborn. With knowledge, experience and regrets from a past life, Rudeus vows to lead a full life and never repeat his mistakes.

Now gifted with tremendous magical power, as well as the mentality of a grown man, Rudeus is seen as a potential genius by his new parents. Soon, he will find himself being trained by powerful warriors, like his father, a swordsman, and a wizard named Roxy Migurdia. But despite his innocent exterior, Rudeus remains a perverted otaku, using his vast knowledge to make women his own that he never enjoyed in his previous life.

