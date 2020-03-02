Murdered by gunshots: Luis A. Mendoza, Gohan's Latin American voice actor, dies

Share it:

A recent report from Mexico confirmed the death of Luis Alfondo Mendoza Soberano, Gohan's famous Latin American voice actor. The man was shot and killed with his wife and brother-in-law after a violent dispute born for business reasons. The killer subsequently attempted suicide with a blow to the head.

Luis Alfondo Mendoza was the iconic voice of some of the best known characters in the world of Japanese and American animation. In the territory of Latin America – which today has over 550 million inhabitants – the 55-year-old is known for voiced Gohan, Bugs Bunny and other characters from television series of the caliber of The Big Bang Theory is Willy, the prince of Bel-Air.

In Mexico and South America, Dragon Ball is by far the most popular anime that has ever been broadcast on television, alongside Naruto. On the occasion of the broadcast of the 2018 season finale, giant screens were placed in different cities and an unexpectedly high turnout was recorded, with thousands of people gathered in the squares to greet Goku and his companions.

Latin America therefore mourns the death of one of the voice actors who made the story of the series, due to the umpteenth episode of violence recorded on the streets of a state that continues to have great security problems.