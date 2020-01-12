Murata publishes One-Punch Man 125, does Saitama risk dying?

Share it:

One-Punch Man ended the old year with a chapter he saw in action Fubuki, Bang and Bomb. The trio somehow manages to counter Rover, but how will the story continue?

The cover of the chapter 125 of One-Punch Man is dedicated once again to Saitama, the brave bald protagonist who is portrayed from behind. The story of the chapter entitled "Sitting!" starts on the next page, with a Fubuki amazed at the strength shown by the two brothers Bang and Bomb.

The duo of elders burst the giant black dog that hindered them, causing it to collapse on the ground. The woman now understands the true strength of an S-class hero, but is surprised that Bomb, despite not being a hero, can unleash similar power. So he wants to ask him to join his group, but Rover recovers once again and prepares to assault the heroes. By chance, the brothers shout "Seated!" to the dog who obediently stops, leaving everyone shocked.

In the distance, Tatsumaki perceives the power of Fubuki, complaining about Sekingar's incompetence that she couldn't hold her back. Meanwhile, Saitama is also back in the game, stuck in a mining cart together with Flashy Flash and the monster encountered a few chapters ago. The hero is having fun on the tracks, but the monster seems to have an evil plan in mind to kill the two heroes, even at the cost of committing suicide.

One of the tracks in fact leads to a bottomless precipice in which all three would die, and this therefore entails a enormous danger for Saitama which even risks death. However, the monster remains terrified of emptiness and keeps the cart going on a safer way.

One-Punch Man recently saw a revision in the chapters by Yusuke Murata, not satisfied with some choices made in previous episodes.