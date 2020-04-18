Munuera Montero tells Carrusel Deportivo the beautiful arbitration initiative to fight the coronavirus

José Luis Munuera Montero, First Division international referee has passed by Carousel Deportivo Thanks to Iturralde González for talking about the initiative promoted by the referees to help in the fight against the coronavirus.. all destined for the poor families of this country.

"The social and economic consequences that this virus is having on society are really dramatic with families with children with precarious work"

The arbitration collective with the Central Food Bank carry out a great initiative that aims to collect 100 tons of food at the national level. This initiative consists of a call to all the referees to bring their shoulders closer. It is mainly aimed at those people who are suffering socially and economically from this tragedy. To participate in this wonderful initiative, you can collaborate in www.contraelcoronavirus.org.

All those disadvantaged families who live in our country see some light thanks to this proposal by the arbitration collective, which through fundraising will try to cover the needs of the most unfortunate.

On the most 'humane' view of the referees Munuera Montero has also spoken, thanking the media that often lend a hand to make this figure less unknown and open thanks to stories like this.

"I think you have a lot of guilt in the good sense of the word, you contribute and help with information. I also thank you we need you to help humanize the figure of the referee, a normal person who has a family who, when they can help, are not isolated or dark people, on the contrary we are ordinary people who try to give 200%"

On the other hand, the return to football as well as the recovery of a normal and daily life is still a long way off and this is how prudent the Spanish referee has been who wants to responsibly follow the health advice: "With responsibility, it is normal for all of us to fall into that future drama that awaits us, that is the uncertainty that causes us anxiety, doubts, fear because we do not know what is going to happen. We have to be mentally strong and not weigh further, ¿let's really change something to think? "asks the referee.

Munuera Montero He was the referee who officiated at the Camp Nou on October 1 after what happened with the independence referendum: "You have to wait to see what Health says. I already lived that experience in a Barça Las Palmas behind closed doors, the sensations are very different. Obviously it is not the same, of course you have to prioritize the sense common. We don't know how football will come back. We all like football with the public but we will have to adapt to the circumstances "