         'Mulholland Drive': How a Failed 'Twin Peaks' Spin-Off Became David Lynch's Masterpiece

'Twin Peaks' just celebrated the 30th anniversary of their debut this month, which has generated debate about whether its creators David Lynch and Mark Frost They'll be bringing the iconic franchise back in, and Frost doesn't seem to have permanently closed the door on the new comeback. In an April interview with Yahoo Entertainment, he said that it would be wrong to proclaim with certainty that the series is finished and gave new clues to the origin of 'Mulholland Drive' (2001).

Audrey Horne, the absent protagonist

'Twin peaks'He has had three major events in the past 30 years: the original ABC series, the prequel' Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me '(Fire Walk With Me, 1992) and the Showtime limited series' Twin Peaks: The Return'. Frost has also written or supervised several complementary novels, such as'Laura Palmer's Secret Diary'o'Twin Peaks' Secret Story'but the' Twin Peaks' universe could have been even bigger if Frost and Lynch had developed an idea derived from the Audrey Horne-centric series, played by Sherilyn Fenn. The name of the spin-off was … 'Mulholland Drive'.

Mark Frost, who was living in Mulholland at the time, told yahoo that:

"At the time, I thought it would be a great title. We considered doing a spin-off of Audrey's character and releasing her in Hollywood, in a kind of modern noir. We had some preliminary talks, things went missing and, six years later, I I know there is going to be a pilot for ABC.

The pilot kept the same structure they had thought for the character of Audrey Horne in his spin off, but changing characters so that they were not linked with 'Twin peaksBut when the ABC network lost interest, Lynch transformed the pilot into the film which today is considered his masterpiece. According to Frost, Naomi Watts He plays a variation of the character that Sherilyn Fenn was initially going to play:

"I know Sherilyn was eager to do it back then. She was ambitious, and we could probably have built an entire series around her. I don't know how it got from there to a pilot's script without her. Maybe (Lynch did it) because 'Twin Peaks' had crashed and burned after two seasons, and there wasn't much interest in making a series that was a spinoff from that. I wasn't involved and frankly, I needed a break from working with Lynch at that point. "

On the possibility of a fourth season of 'Twin Peaks'Frost comments: