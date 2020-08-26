Mulan will arrive on Disney + also in Italy: all the details on the price

Share it:

And finally Disney + was also for Italy. The Italian division of the company has opted to follow the same directives used for the United States regarding the diffusion of the remake in live action of Mulan, which will therefore debut directly in digital at a higher price for the purchase of the film in addition to the cost of the monthly subscription.

On August 4, Disney unexpectedly announced the arrival of Mulan directly on Disney +, the company’s digital streaming service that made its debut in March in our country. At the time, Disney had hinted that this commercial move may or may not be followed by other countries, although it would still try to get the film to theaters outside the United States.

Today is the confirmation that Mulan will arrive on Disney + also in Italy on September 4th with additional payment for VIP Access of 21.99 Euros. We remind you that once the film has been purchased, subscribers will be able to see it without limits. The digital copy will remain in the possession of users until they cancel their Disney + account. At the bottom of the news you will also find the video announcement with which Disney presented the news.

Mulan it is not the first Disney film destined for the big screen released directly on the streaming platform of the Mickey Mouse House, but it is the first to be distributed for a fee (Artemis Fowl e The One and Only Ivan sono gratuiti for those who already have a subscription to the service). It was also thought that a similar choice would also be adopted for Onward, the latest Pixar film and released precisely in conjunction with the onset of the health emergency. The film was instead released in Italian cinemas last week.