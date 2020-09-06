Mulan, what does the remake change from the 1998 Disney Classic?

Share it:

The animated film by Mulan 1998 and the remake directed by Niki Caro released yesterday on Disney Plus are destined to be compared, but what are the differences between the two works?

Let’s try to clarify: first of all the rating takes care of it, with the PG-13 rated live-action remake (the first of this new series of Disney films); another big difference is represented by the cast, which in the 2020 film consists of Asian actors only as opposed to the animated film, which instead included a large number of American stars among the voice actors.

We then move on to the narration and then to the gist of the matter: the fans will surely have noticed the introduction of the concept of Chi, totally absent from the animated film, as well as that of the character of the Witch and Mulan’s sister; similarly the invaders are different too, the Huns for the animated film and the Rourans for the live-action remake.

Absent the dragon Mushu, Mulan’s grandmother, the ancestors (mentioned in the remake but never shown) e Shan Yu, while Li Shang was ‘split’ into two characters: Since having an officer in command as Mulan’s sentimental interest would have clashed with the current post-MeToo climate, the production created Commander Tung and Chen Honghui.

Also, in the original poem The Ballad of Mulan, Mulan serves 12 years in the army before returning home without ever revealing her true nature: in the animated film she is accidentally exposed, while in the 2020 remake she reveals that she is a woman of her own free will, a decision strongly dictated by the current political and social climate. Likewise in this film he does not cut his hair (as it did in the 1998 film) and, as announced throughout the promotional campaign, the musical stacchetti are totally absent.

For more information, we refer you to a special on all Mulan’s films from 1928 to today.