Mulan, the review of Niki Caro’s live-action on Disney +

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In addition to being immortal, a legend is unbeatable. Overcomes the adversities of time and manages to defeat even a pandemic, to reach its audience in the form of cinema. This he did Mulan’s story adapted in a live-action key overcoming the storm of the lockdown and the reopening of the theaters, choosing the path of Premiere Access on Disney +, in some ways the most tortuous for the high cost (21.99 euros) and the involuntary assistance to piracy. Specifically, it is not yet another take on the legend but a live-action adaptation of the eponymous Disney classic, rethought in a modern key to adhere to the canons of representation and respect for American culture woke, without white washing and entirely reasoned with a Chinese or Asian American cast.

The tale always follows the exploits of Hua Mulan (Yifei Liu), Hua Zhou’s youngest and rebellious daughter. The canons of imperial China are tight and she does not feel that she is the kind of woman that custom dictates. He loves fighting, horseback riding, action and adventure, but society tells you who to be and who to become. A woman’s honor is commensurate with her being a good wife, mother and fixer. When the Huns led by Bori Kahn (Jason Scott Lee), however, fall on the Chinese Empire, each family is forced to send a male member to the front. In the certainty of never seeing her father again, now old and run down, Mulan chooses the path of courage and enlists in her place, hoping to honor her family and nation as a woman, daughter and warrior.

A journey without magic

After a 2019 that saw in the cinema Aladdin, Dumbo and The Lion King, this 2020 was all in the hands of Mulan, as the only live-action transposition of an upcoming Disney classic. Filming took place astride two commercially rival nations, more than once at loggerheads, and the entire production almost nearly 300 million dollars. The controversy over the cultural errors committed by the director was not lacking, even if it arose from a single handful of trailers, while Hong Kong has waged war on production due to of the message of support and exaltation of the Empire intrinsic to the project and therefore practically obliged.

A film full of expectation and criticism, in short, which in the litmus test turns out to be perhaps the least successful adaptation among those produced up to now among Disney fairy tales. It has nothing to do with any socio-political diatribe and it is not about the core cultural film: Mulan is simply a conceptually wrong title. He wants to follow the canons of wuxiapian (swashbuckling style Hero, The Assassin, The Forest of Flying Daggers) without fully adhering to it. It wants to be a popular classic however, renouncing any glimmer of stylistic magic, whether they are songs (the lack is staggering, especially in some sequences) or secondary elements of comic relief and lightness such as Mushu.

He would like to get to the glories of the 1998 animated film but it respects neither its main target nor its form, who loses character and personality by becoming a mess of other people’s ideas redundant to the eye, waste of imagination.

It is not even clear where that monumental sum spent to give life to such a mammoth project on paper is. Some scenarios, for example, are visibly on green screen, while often the number of extras on stage is surprisingly small (in the Imperial city it is really inconceivable).

The entire cast is then ineffective underling of Yifei Liu, which instead works very well like Mulan, representing her determination and beauty, tenacity and self-denial especially in an introspective way, remaining perhaps a bit ‘inexpressive emotional side. There’s honestly little else that stands out in this Mulan live-action: the long shots that give full meaning to the adventure and the call of the cry of Angry in Mad Max: Fury Road towards the end of the film.

For the rest, not even the action scenes have the right weight in history, while Niki Caro perhaps proves to be a pawn in the wrong place for a transposition of this type and caliber, unable to give depth to the jumps and agility of the wuxiapian, repetitive when choosing the camera angle e in the excessive use of slow motion, not even at the beginning of the millennium.

In short, there is a lack of freedom in many productive decisions and also the programmatic intention to “conquer” the eastern market, tailoring a film tailored to China, mediocre both in construction and content, if not in the very understanding of the quality of Asian cinema.

It would have been better to imitate the Favreaurian modus operandi e gestire take by take un remake live-action di grande pregio mainstream, rather than aiming for an uncertain market, drawing even the ire of an entire independent population behind it. So instead it is difficult to make children understand the reason for all those artisan and strange jumps to see, the constant presence of the phoenix that does not act like Mushu and more generally the very essence of this altered and denatured vision of an animated classic that becomes imperfect and crooked commercial operation flesh, bones, mistakes and conflicting ambitions.