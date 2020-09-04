Mulan, the producer on the absence of the songs and the ‘real’ focus of the film

Share it:

The producer of the Mulan live-action coming to Disney + tomorrow, Jason Reed, returns to the discourse of the songs (and their absence), and explains what is the main focus of the film directed by Niki Caro.

The absence of songs from the new live-action remake of Mulan had particularly worried fans of the animated version of ’98 by Disney, who wondered how the film could have been then without iconic songs like “I’ll make you a man” or “Reflection” (the latter yes present, but in the soundtrack of the film, sung by Christina Aguilera). The answer, once again, comes from the “upper floors”, ie from the producer of the feature film.

“We knew from the start that there would be no songs. We knew we were going to have some music, but basically the idea was to go back to the roots, to the ballad, while paying homage to the animated classic and the audience that loved it. In short, to look at the past of history“he says Jason Reed to Collider’s microphones.

“But since the animated film already existed, we wondered how we could rather use it as the foundation to build a great Disney action-adventure film. So we thought that to achieve this, but also a film that was deeply rooted in reality on an emotional level, ours shouldn’t have been one of those films where you suddenly started singing.“he then continues, explaining which ones were the changes made along the way to the film, which he reveals, had a gestation of at least four years.

“The script has seen constant improvements, and the characters have become more and more distinct. But when Niki joined the project, she really focused the focus on the world through Mulan’s eyes. It was this thought that reflected more in any changes in the script, which in any case were not massive, but are found more in the details, in the perspective, in the focus and at the production level, in such a way that a certain moment could stand out more or be more evident in the action” he claims.

“The basic concept was: what is Mulan’s place in all of this, and what is her perception of what is happening around her?“.

And from tomorrow, Friday 4 September, you can find out for yourself the answer on Disney+, while in the meantime we report our review of the live-action Disney Mulan.