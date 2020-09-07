Mulan: the movement that wants to boycott the Disney movie is back in action

Share it:

Mulan’s new live action was not only confronted with the 1998 Disney cartoon, but also with a real one movement focused on boycotting the film.

The statements of Liu Yifei, protagonist of Mulan, they had already inflamed the minds more than a year ago, since she had sided with the Hong Kong police in the protests that shook the city: “I support the Hong Kong police. You can attack me as much as you want. It’s a shame for Hong Kong. “

This is why the activists engaged in the protest had lashed out against the actress, creating l’hashtag #BoycottMulan. As expected, with the release of Yifei’s most important film, the movement is back on track also thanks to a tweet from Joshua Wong:

“The movie is out today, but as Disney kneels in front of Beijing and as Liu Yifei openly and proudly stands for police brutality, I need that all those who believe in human rights boycott Mulan“.

It is likely that the issue does not end here, and that the protest still manages to have a certain media coverage, at least in the eastern territories. Pending further developments, we recommend that you take a look at our Mulan review and the special on Disney princesses.