Mulan, the authors talk about the comparison with the Disney Classic: “We started from scratch”

While remakes like The beauty and the Beast e The Lion King they proposed themselves as new versions of their respective original films, with Mulan Nikki Caro’s live-action decided to take another path, departing from the classic Disney 1998 from various points of view.

Mandy Walker spoke about this choice, director of photography of the movie available on Disney +: “To begin with, we definitely took the animated film as a reference, because of the narrative. It is a story that has existed for hundreds of years and a fable of Chinese culture. Mulan’s poem was written hundreds of years ago. So there are been many iterations, be it movies, plays, songs, or whatever.

The PDO explained that it is well aware of the popularity of the animated film, one of the most loved of the fantastic period remembered as the ‘Disney renaissance’: “I looked at it to understand the reason for its success, and then I framed our project as a new entity, a new way of bringing Mulan to a wider audience, I suppose, rather than just kids with animation. So I didn’t take any visual references from the animated film, because we started from scratch also in terms of creating the visual language of our film. “

For other insights we leave you to the differences between Mulan and the animated film, among which the absence of Mushu stands out.