Mulan: Rise of a Warrior, the review of the Chinese film

The Mulan’s new live-action is on everyone’s lips these days (here our review of Mulan by Niki Caro), after her arrival in the Disney + catalog. Given the occasion and due to a particular coincidence – Liu Yufei, at the center of the new transposition just released, was already considered for the part on this occasion – we take the opportunity to tell you another “flesh and blood” version inspired by life of the legendary Chinese heroine, made at home in 2009 and little known in our country.

Mulan: Rise of a Warrior revisits the myth of the beloved character in a realistic way, focusing in particular on climbing the military ranks and on some of the key battles in which the girl took part as the absolute protagonist, however leaving ample space also for the romantic subtext that characterizes above all the final stages of the story.

In the name of the father

In 450 the Chinese Wei dynasty found itself under constant threat from the tribes of Rouran and the army is calling fighters from all over to bolster their troops. A retired soldier, Hua Hu, is ordered to return to duty but the night before his departure the man’s daughter, Mulan, secretly gives him some sleeping pill and the following morning he leaves with the aim of taking the parent’s place.

The girl, skilled in martial arts and gifted with a marked intelligence, he must pretend to be the opposite sex as women were not allowed in the armed forces at the time, managing to deceive everyone.

Her ruse risks being discovered by Deputy Commander Wentai and also earns her a death sentence, suspended after an enemy attack allowed her to demonstrate her great skills in battle.

Mulan thus begins a rapid and growing rise in the military ranks, becoming a general and showing courage and cunning during the twelve years spent on the field, but love ends up being his most dangerous opponent.

With your feet on the ground

What appears evident from the first minutes is the concrete approach with which we have chosen to face an epic so well established in indigenous culture and then spread like wildfire even in Western audiences after the iconic 1998 cartoon.

He shuns any fantastic and fairytale element and this also pours into the action dynamics, with the choreography of the numerous mass clashes that prefer a sort of sweetened realism and break away from the pyrotechnic evolutions similar to wuxiapian.

Mulan: Rise of a Warrior benefits from this stylistic imprinting and – while limiting the spectacular excesses – the epic inspiration that permeates the two hours of viewing is enough and advances to thrill the story, also thanks to the copious number of extras available and sporadic but effective special effects in some mother scenes, above all the sandstorm sweeping the theater of battle.

Step by step

The script proceeds, especially in the first phase, at a rapid pace, with the background of the protagonist quickly introduced through fleeting flashbacks and the entry into the army and relative promotion to the rank of general that occurs already in the initial half hour.

A tour de force necessary to concentrate the story in one minute proof of the general public, but that perhaps would have benefited from a few more steps to explore the depth of the characters.

A defect that, however, takes a back seat to the effective and solid staging, with a growing pathos not only on the war side but also on the emotional side.

The poignant soundtrack – the theme song sung on the credits by Stefanie Sun deserves at least a listen – goes well with this love story at the time of the war.

The feminist point of view is left in the background, but on the other hand Mulan here embodies the symbol of an entire country and her being a woman is already well marked in the various narrative turns: Zhao Wei plays the role with the right intensity, although it’s hard to believe how she could be mistaken for a man given her saucy charm. Cinema magic, once again.