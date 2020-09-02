Mulan, Niki Caro responds to criticism: “I don’t have to be Chinese to direct the film”

Share it:

The controversy surrounding the expected Disney live-action does not subside Mulan, which will arrive directly on Disney + on September 4th, exclusively for those who access VIP Access by paying a premium in addition to the cost of the subscription. The last criticism in fact concerns the nationality of the director: Niki Caro.

In an interview granted to Film School Rejects, the director responded to criticisms that cast doubt on her appointment at the helm of the Disney film simply for not being of Chinese nationality. The filmmaker replied by reiterating her understanding of the diversity problem in Hollywood but does not believe that restrictions should be imposed: “It is a discussion that needs to be held because it is very important and I support it every time I am asked. For me it’s about two things: the first is that I don’t like someone being able to tell another that they can’t tell a story. Sounds a bit like a form of censorship. Artists have to express themselves and the weight of this responsibility is implicit in this art. He will be judged for that“.

The director continued: “The other thing is that more and more different people need to be able to tell stories. For that I am more than favorable. The people who are hired for all kinds of stories need to be as diverse as possible. They can’t all be white, our culture gets richer as diversity increases and so art, movies, television will be better. The more this kind of conversation takes place, the more non-white artists will have more opportunities“.

Mulan will arrive on 4 September on Disney + also in Italy. Find out how long Premium Access will last to preview it.