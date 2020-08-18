Mulan: it's war in the new trailer for Disney's highly anticipated live-action remake!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With the announcement of Mulan's arrival on the Disney + streaming service, the new live-action remake of the Disney has become the most talked about movie of recent weeks, and the studio has decided to ride this new wave of popularity by releasing a new official trailer.

This new TV commercial is loaded with action and remember that what was supposed to be Disney's big summer event before the pandemic is now coming to the Disney + platform in a few days: the release is in fact set for September 4th, with the commercial that warns you to get ready "for the exclusive movie event on Disney +!".

We remind you that the story of the new Disney film will resume that of the original animated film and will be set in China, when the Emperor issues a decree according to which one man per family must necessarily enlist in the imperial army to defend the country from invaders from the north. It is at this point that the brave Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored but old warrior, decides to take the place of her sick father by disguising herself as a man. In the army, however, she will be tested at every stage of her new path and will have to learn to use all her inner strength to bring out her true potential.

The cast includes Yifei Liu in the role of Mulan, Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan, Yoson An as Cheng Honghui, Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li in those of the Emperor. Directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Elizabeth Martin and Lauren Hynek, is based on the legend of Hua Mulan.

For more insights, discover all the films of Chinese heroin from 1928 to 2020.