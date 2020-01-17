Mulan: It is confirmed that the remake will have neither songs nor Mushu

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mulán He has finished re-recording scenes and even with those songs songs or the presence of the little dragon Mushu have not been introduced, confirming that this will be one of Disney's real action remakes that most modify the original animation work.

The director, Niki Caro, told Digital Spy "Returning to the issue of realism, we don't tend to sing when we go to war", thus justifying the absence of two elementary characteristics of the animated classic.

"I do not say that it is against the animation. The songs are bright and if I could strain them here I would. But we will honor the music of the animated film in a very sasaplandificant way".

The director continued to be grateful for the opportunity to adapt this film and said that one of the themes that attract her most about the project is to be able to work on a story that can become a reality. "It's the real story of a girl going to war".

In this movie we will have a creature that replaces Mushu. "A spiritual representation of the ancestors and particularly of Mulán's relationship with his father"clarified Caro.

The premiere of Mulán will take place on March 27 and since it was announced the project has been chaining controversies over the multiple changes made to the original Disney movie, the representation of Chinese culture and many more details that have not just convinced the public and that it can cost the premiere a certain initial pull at the box office.

This year Disney seems to have slowed down quite a bit when it comes to real-time reviews of its animated classics. In the past he has already stumbled on several occasions with films like Dumbo, unable to generate interest and the pull of the box office they could have obtained.